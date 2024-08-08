Everything House Of The Dragon Season 2 Gets Wrong From Fire & Blood

Adapting any book into a television series is tricky; just look at what happened with "Game of Thrones," which ran out of steam in a big way after it had to deviate from George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. That series ended in 2019 and the finale was met with some extremely blunt reactions from fans, but so far, the first spin-off and prequel, "House of the Dragon" — based on Martin's Targaryen family history "Fire & Blood" — is faring a bit better. That being said, the show, now spearheaded by "Game of Thrones" veteran Ryan Condal, is still making some big missteps as far as the book is concerned.

Of course, it's important to note that "Fire & Blood" reads more like an oral history than a traditional narrative like any of the books in "A Song of Ice and Fire," so it's definitely a little more complicated in terms of a true adaptation. Still, Condal and his team made some enormous adjustments in the show's sophomore season, which picks up just as the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons kicks off in earnest. From a steamy royal affair to two surprising reunions, here's everything major that "House of the Dragon" Season 2 adjusted in adapting "Fire & Blood."

