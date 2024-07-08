Why Alys Rivers From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4

If Season 1 of "House of the Dragon" — the prequel and spin-off of HBO's pop culture juggernaut "Game of Thrones" that's proving to be an enormous hit in its own right — put all the pieces onto the proverbial chessboard, they're finally moving in Season 2. There are also some new "pieces" on the board, to continue with that analogy. In Episode 4 of the show's second season, we're formally introduced to the mysterious Alys Rivers, played by Gayle Rankin.

Alys technically also appears in the third episode, "The Burning Mill," where she offers a cryptic, ominous "welcome" to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) as he takes Harrenhal in the name of Team Black and his wife-niece Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). Alys doesn't introduce herself then, simply telling Daemon he will die in the drafty, damp, and run-down castle — a prediction that will likely come to fruition at some point during this series — and in Episode 4, he wanders into her witchy chambers while experiencing visions in the night. Alys and Daemon have a fraught conversation where she reveals that she's a bastard of the Riverlands (hence her last name) before she convinces him to drink a potion, which may or may not encourage continued visions of people from Daemon's past.

So who is Rankin, and where have you seen her before? The Scottish actress, who attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York before debuting on the small screen in one episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," has been in the industry for just over a decade, but she's still got an extensive resume. From the screen to the stage, here's where you've seen Gayle Rankin before.