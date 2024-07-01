House Of The Dragon Confirmed That Daenerys Targaryen Theory You Heard Is True

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 2 — "The Burning Mill"

Now that the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons is really starting to heat up (pun very much intended) on "House of the Dragon," Team Green and Team Black are sending some of their younger and more vulnerable parties out of the action and towards safety. This is exactly what happens with Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell), the daughter of Daemon Targaryen and the late Lady Laena Velaryon (Matt Smith and Nanna Blondell), who is sent to the Vale with the two youngest sons of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Aegon and Viserys. Rhaena doesn't go empty-handed, though — she goes with four immensely valuable dragon eggs, contained carefully in a metal box, and Rhaenyra tells the young girl in no uncertain terms that those eggs are the key to her legacy if things go badly for Team Black during the war. (The party of children are also flying with younger dragons Tyraxes and Stormcloud, for protection).

One egg hatches into a dragon during the timeline of the Dance of the Dragons, but what about the other three? They do look familiar — one is dark red, one is gold, and one is green — which match the colors of Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal, the three dragons that belong to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the original series. As episode director Geeta Patel told Mashable, this is deliberate. "Those are Daenerys' eggs," Patel revealed. "All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene."