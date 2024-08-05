House Of The Dragon's Most Tense Season 2 Finale Scene Made Fans Crave One Thing

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 8 — "The Queen Who Ever Was"

Fans of "House of the Dragon" are ready for two major characters to just kiss already after this major Season 2 scene. The characters in question? Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

In the season finale "The Queen Who Ever Was," the series takes a serious deviation from George R.R. Martin's source material, the Targaryen family history "Fire & Blood," by staging a secret meeting between Alicent and Rhaenyra at the latter's stronghold Dragonstone. Alicent tells Rhaenyra in no uncertain terms that she's desperate for the war to end and even agrees to kill her own son and heir, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who stands between Rhaenyra and the Iron Throne. Why does she promise this? As Alicent puts it, she simply wants to leave King's Landing with her daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) and her grandchildren ... and that's when she asks Rhaenyra to go away with her.

There's been tension between Rhaenyra and Alicent from the very beginning of "House of the Dragon" — particularly when they were played as teenagers by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey — and fans are thrilled at this latest development. "really love how condal n co reimagined alicent's omission from ['Fire & Blood']," @faiIwife wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "ultimately she went against her family and as punishment she's erased from history, voiceless in their narrative. the beauty being they'll never know that alicent wanted nothing more than to be forgotten."