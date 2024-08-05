House Of The Dragon's Season 2 Finale Sets Up A Shocking Traitor In Season 3

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 8

In the season finale of "House of the Dragon," two old friends meet in the middle of a devastating, bloody war fought between family members — and the reunion takes a very unexpected turn that could set up something extremely shocking down the line.

Cloaked and downtrodden, the dowager queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) secretly makes her way to Dragonstone to meet with her childhood friend turned enemy Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), who has declared herself queen — as the eldest heir of Alicent's late husband King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) — in direct opposition to Alicent's son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). As Alicent's Team Green wages an all-out war against Rhaenyra's Team Black, the Hightower heiress starts to realize she might be in over her head ... especially after watching Aegon get attacked and disfigured by her other child, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) in a battle that wiped out Rhaenyra's fierce ally Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). So why is this meeting in the finale so important? Because Alicent offers to have her own son, the king, killed in order to appease Rhaenyra.

No, really. When Alicent claims she can talk Aegon into surrendering the kingdom to Rhaenyra, the younger queen is furious, telling her that the only way the war can truly end is with Aegon's head delivered to her door. Alicent nods, telling Rhaenyra she'll return to King's Landing and do what must be done so that Rhaenyra can swoop in and conquer the Westerosi capital. It's shocking — and it doesn't happen in the source material, George R.R. Martin's novel "Fire & Blood."