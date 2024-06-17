House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1's Gross Ending Was Originally Way Worse

Contains discussions of sexual assault

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 1 — "A Son for a Son"

In the final moments of the Season 2 premiere of "House of the Dragon," a truly vile act occurs: specifically, the murder of a young child. Seeking revenge for the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliott Grihault) at the hands of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) in the Season 1 finale, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen — the husband and uncle of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and a leader of Team Black — turns to unsavory means. Through his former lover and spy Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), he hires two men known only as "Blood," a swordsman (Sam C. Wilson), and "Cheese," a rat-catcher (Mark Stobbart), and tells them to bring him Aemond's head. This doesn't go as planned ... but despite how gruesome this is in "A Son for a Son," it's even worse in George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood."

For starters, in the book, the scale of the act is much larger ... in that the Dowager Queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is involved. As Martin writes, the two infiltrate Alicent's bedchambers, knowing that her daughter, Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) — who has children with and is the queen consort to her own brother Aegon II Targaryen, played by Tom Glynn-Carney — always brings her children to bid their grandmother goodnight. After gagging and binding Alicent, the book goes into gruesome detail about how Helaena and her children — six-year-old Jaehaerys and Jaehaera, and two-year-old Maelor — enter a room full of horrors.