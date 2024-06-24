House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 2: Did Arryk Or Erryk Win The Fight?

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 2 — "Rhaenyra the Cruel"

"Game of Thrones" fans probably remember "Cleganebowl," the long-awaited showdown between the equally terrifying Clegane brothers that ended up coming to pass at the end of the show's (largely reviled) eighth season. "House of the Dragon," the original series' first major spin-off and prequel, just featured its own version, except that the brothers in question are identical twins on and off-screen and impossible to tell apart. So who "wins" the battle: Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) or Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor)?

As showrunner Ryan Condal told Decider's Meghan O'Keefe during a roundtable discussion, "That is Erryk at the end, who's the last survivor, who falls. Erryk is the one that falls on his sword at the end, yeah. So, you know, Arryk is dead. The infiltrator is dead and then Erryk falls on the sword. So when he says, 'Your Grace,' to the queen, that's when she knows who it is." This does clear some things up, certainly; after the brothers have a deadly fight in the royal chambers of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Erryk kills his own brother Arryk and then takes his own life. Though Erryk "wins," he ultimately loses in the long run.

So what's the easiest way to remember who's who according to Condal? It has to do with their allegiances and their actors. "So, the way to remember is that Arryk, 'A,' goes with Aegon and Erryk, 'E,' is played by Elliott Tittensor," he told the outlet.