Deadpool & Wolverine's Very Different Post Credits Scenes, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

It goes without saying that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is extremely different from anything else we've gotten in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. It features far more profanity and gory violence than people usually see in MCU movies, which up until now have been relegated to PG-13 territory, with one sexual joke, in particular, creating a problem for Kevin Feige. However, "Deadpool & Wolverine" does adhere to certain MCU standards in other ways, including offering a couple of treats for fans who stay through the credits.

The first isn't really a mid-credits scene, instead offering a retrospective on the history of Marvel movies made under 20th Century Fox's banner. As the credits roll, behind-the-scenes footage showcasing actors from the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" movies begins to play, all set to Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." There's even a quick interview clip of Ryan Reynolds seemingly from the set of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," speaking about his enthusiasm for getting to play the Merc with a Mouth. That film may not have been well-received, but it shows just how far Reynolds and superhero movies in general have come in the past decade and a half.

For a "Deadpool" movie, the clip show is surprisingly sentimental, reflecting on actors cast in superhero movies all the way back to the early 2000s. But before you go thinking "Deadpool & Wolverine" ends on an entirely somber note, don't worry. There's a true post-credits scene with that Deadpoolian humor we all know and love.