The Ending Of Deadpool & Wolverine Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"

Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, was first introduced in the 1990 issue of "New Mutants #98," co-created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. However, the character of Deadpool gained mainstream popularity and prominence after his self-titled series got more comedic and meta, starting with "Deadpool #28" in 1997. Since then, he became less serious and much more of a comedic foil to other more serious heroes — such as the X-Men's resident grump, Wolverine — vastly exceeding the popularity of his initial villainous incarnation.

Later, star Ryan Reynolds got interested in the role after the comic book Deadpool himself compared his appearance to "Ryan Reynolds crossed with a shar-pei" in a 2004 issue. After a bumpy start adapting the character to the big screen with an ill-fated cameo in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (where they sewed his iconic mouth shut!), Reynolds eventually starred in two commercially successful and critically acclaimed comics-accurate films.

While Deadpool had a tumultuous initial journey to the movies, it was just as tumultuous of a time getting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with lots of fits and starts. However, Deadpool is back, bringing back the one (and currently only) live-action Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back for (possibly) one last ride in 2024's buddy superhero action flick, "Deadpool and Wolverine." But what does this mean for the Deadpool franchise going forward? Will the ending of "Deadpool and Wolverine" make or break the MCU, and affect the X-Men franchise as well? Find out below.