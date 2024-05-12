Dogpool: Deadpool 3's Weirdest Marvel Variant, Explained

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is rumored to be filled with major cameos, as several characters from past Marvel movies appear in the upcoming film. But the project is also likely to introduce a significant comic book team in the Deadpool Corps. Debuting in "Prelude to Deadpool Corps" #1 (created by Victor Gischler and Paco Medina), the roster features variants of Deadpool fighting together in multiversal adventures. Recently, Ryan Reynolds confirmed one of its most bizarre members showing up: Dogpool.

In an interview with Empire Online, Reynolds shared more details about Dogpool and integrating the character into the "Deadpool & Wolverine" script. "Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog," Reynolds said. "The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson." Dogpool's role expanded beyond the original idea, too. "It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew," Reynolds revealed. "It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple."

Dogpool may find themselves suiting up alongside other members of the original Deadpool Corps, as both Wade Wilson's Kidpool variant and Lady Deadpool are rumored to appear. However, at this time, only the canine version of the Merc with a Mouth has officially been confirmed.