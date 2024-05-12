Dogpool: Deadpool 3's Weirdest Marvel Variant, Explained
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is rumored to be filled with major cameos, as several characters from past Marvel movies appear in the upcoming film. But the project is also likely to introduce a significant comic book team in the Deadpool Corps. Debuting in "Prelude to Deadpool Corps" #1 (created by Victor Gischler and Paco Medina), the roster features variants of Deadpool fighting together in multiversal adventures. Recently, Ryan Reynolds confirmed one of its most bizarre members showing up: Dogpool.
In an interview with Empire Online, Reynolds shared more details about Dogpool and integrating the character into the "Deadpool & Wolverine" script. "Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog," Reynolds said. "The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson." Dogpool's role expanded beyond the original idea, too. "It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew," Reynolds revealed. "It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple."
Dogpool may find themselves suiting up alongside other members of the original Deadpool Corps, as both Wade Wilson's Kidpool variant and Lady Deadpool are rumored to appear. However, at this time, only the canine version of the Merc with a Mouth has officially been confirmed.
Dogpool has a tragic origin of his own
In "Prelude to Deadpool Corps" #3 (by Victor Giscler, Philliper Bond, Tomislav Tikulin, and VC's Clayton Cowles), readers learn that the tragic origin of Dogpool parallels Deadpool's, but told through the lens of animal testing. In the story, a dog named Wilson from Earth-103173 is experimented on as part of the Mascara-X Project in an attempt to recreate a mascara capable of regenerating for life after initial application. After testing its formula on Wilson, the science team throws him in the dumpster, thinking he's no longer useful to them. When the pup emerges from the trash alive and gets hit by a car, he is rescued by two circus performers, who are shocked to see the animal get back on its feet quickly despite being in an accident that should have killed him.
Wilson finds a home and family as a circus performer, and his immortality allows him to perform dangerous stunts without the fear of death. Unfortunately, the men who experimented on him learned of his incredible powers. This leads to a failed capture attempt and the creation of another superpowered dog, Badger. As the Wolverine-like dog battles the canine Wilson, the primary Wade Wilson arrives and recruits his miniature variant into the Deadpool Corps. From that moment on, Wilson has been known as Dogpool, a primary member of the interdimensional superteam.
Deadpool is a key part of the Deadpool Corps
Dogpool is part of the first Deadpool Corps," where he fights alongside the Earth-616 Deadpool, the severed head Headpool from Earth-2149, Wanda Wilson, aka Lady Deadpool from Earth-3010, and Earth-10330's Kidpool. Together, the team has taken on everything from world-ending cosmic threats to a planet filled with zombie Avengers. Sadly, Dogpool dies in the events of "Deadpool Kills Deadpool" (by Cullen Bunn, Salva Espin, Veronica Gandini, and Joe Sabino) due to the evil Deadpool variant, Dreadpool. However, in "Deadpool: Badder Blood," #3 (by Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers, Jay David Ramos, and Joe Sabino), the team's most recent appearance, it's revealed the entire original squad is somehow alive, Dogpool included. So, in current Marvel Comics continuity, the Deadpool Corps has continued to go on missions with the canine merc by their side.
With Dogpool and the Deadpool Corps still kicking in the comics, it's not outside the realm of possibility to expect them to show up again soon. The team is far too popular to be sidelined on the page for much longer, and with their rumored roles in "Deadpool & Wolverine," now is the perfect time to reintroduce them in the comics. Hopefully, the film captures what makes Dogpool such a sympathetic and fun hero, as, despite their ugly appearance, the super-powered dog is just easy to cheer for.
Dogpool makes their live-action debut when "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.