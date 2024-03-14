Henry Cavill As Wolverine In Deadpool 3? A Wild Marvel Rumor Explained
With the "Deadpool & Wolverine" release date fast approaching, rumors about which characters will join the titular duo in the movie are heating up. The United States government has already spoiled a major villain, but word on the street is that fans can expect plenty of big surprises. The latest tease comes from Giant Freakin' Robot, with the outlet reporting that Henry Cavill is slated to play a Wolverine variant in the upcoming blockbuster.
Multiple Wolverine variants exist in Marvel's rich comic book lore, but Cavill's purported cinematic version is still shrouded in mystery. The character reportedly wears a long brown coat, so we can rule out him playing Marvel's leaked Wolverinepool variant that's supposed to appear in the flick. Still, while this development raises more questions than answers, it reinforces the notion that "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be an unpredictable, star-studded affair.
Of course, some people might take this rumor with a pinch of salt, as Cavill is synonymous with another major superhero franchise. However, his previous comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe might surprise you.
Is Henry Cavill open to joining the MCU?
Henry Cavill might be known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe but hasn't ruled out appearing in the MCU. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the British actor revealed his terms for potentially joining the Marvel family, and his comments may cast some doubt on his rumored Wolverine casting.
"I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone's doing such an amazing job," Cavill said. When asked which Marvel character he would like to play, he cited Captain Britain as his preferred choice.
If the latest report is accurate, the variant element might be enough to make Cavill feel like he isn't stepping on Hugh Jackman's toes, as his Wolverine will be a separate character from an alternate universe. However, will being associated with the iconic mutant prevent him from playing a different Marvel hero down the line? Only time will tell.