Henry Cavill As Wolverine In Deadpool 3? A Wild Marvel Rumor Explained

With the "Deadpool & Wolverine" release date fast approaching, rumors about which characters will join the titular duo in the movie are heating up. The United States government has already spoiled a major villain, but word on the street is that fans can expect plenty of big surprises. The latest tease comes from Giant Freakin' Robot, with the outlet reporting that Henry Cavill is slated to play a Wolverine variant in the upcoming blockbuster.

Multiple Wolverine variants exist in Marvel's rich comic book lore, but Cavill's purported cinematic version is still shrouded in mystery. The character reportedly wears a long brown coat, so we can rule out him playing Marvel's leaked Wolverinepool variant that's supposed to appear in the flick. Still, while this development raises more questions than answers, it reinforces the notion that "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be an unpredictable, star-studded affair.

Of course, some people might take this rumor with a pinch of salt, as Cavill is synonymous with another major superhero franchise. However, his previous comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe might surprise you.