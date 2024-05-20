The Tragic True Life Story Of Ryan Reynolds

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders — an umbrella term for an array of psychological conditions ranging from generalized anxiety disorder to phobias and obsessive-compulsive disorder — are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults each year. Ryan Reynolds has counted himself among their number a long time. The actor began speaking about his struggles with anxiety in 2021.

When asked by Page Six in 2023 how he was able to keep his anxiety in check, Reynolds admitted, "Sometimes I'm really good at it, sometimes I'm not." Case in point: the first "Deadpool" movie, which earned a rapturous response when an early trailer was presented at Comic-Con in 2015. "By the time we were in post, we'd been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it," he told Variety. "The expectations were eating me alive." Reynolds credited his wife, Blake Lively, for helping him through that period. "I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane," he said.

He clarified in a 2022 interview on "CBS News Sunday Morning" the challenges he faces regularly. "I feel like I have two parts of my personality," he explained, saying his anxious side can take over when he is feeling uncomfortable. But as the years have gone by, he's gotten better at managing it, telling told Page Six, "I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control."