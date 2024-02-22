The Untold Truth Of X-Men Villain Cassandra Nova

In the aftermath of the release of the first "X-Men" movie in 2000, Marvel Comics decided to re-energize the team in the comics. The result was the retitling of the main comic book series to become "New X-Men," which saw the team ditch its colorful superhero costumes in favor of the more movie-like black leather jackets and jumpsuits. The task of kickstarting the new "X-Men" comic was handed to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, a pair of comics creators from Scotland who'd separately gained acclaim on titles like "Doom Patrol" and "The Authority" for DC and Image Comics respectively.

While many fans at the time criticized Marvel's decision to shift the X-Men's tone to sync with the movies, the series was quickly a major hit. One of the biggest reasons why was the creation of Cassandra Nova, the team's latest arch nemesis, and another in a long line of villains tied to the team's founder, Professor Charles Xavier. The duo of Morrison and Quitely created the character for their first story, "E Is for Extinction."

Quitely left the series not long after, but "New X-Men" was the start of a long collaboration between him and Morrison. Since that series, Morrison and Quitely have become one of the most iconic pairings of writer and artist in comics. They might be best known today for a series of groundbreaking DC stories, starting with "All-Star Superman," a series that reshaped the Man of Steel's mythos and proved so enduring that it's reportedly the inspiration for James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy."