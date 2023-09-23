Chris Evans Loved Fox's Fantastic Four - The Reason Why Is Adorable

When people think of Chris Evans, the first thing that probably comes to mind is Captain America. After years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is undeniably most recognized for his time as Steve Rogers — which is why it's surprising how much he treasures his time as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, though it's for a very heartwarming reason.

The Fantastic Four's run on the big screen in the mid- to late 2000s didn't fare well, with the first attempt poorly received by fans and critics despite earning enough for a sequel. But even though the 2005 feature is considered one of Evans' 10 worst movies, the actor's experience on the project was quite the opposite. "I was ecstatic, and it was a fun role to play," Evans said during a breakdown of his most iconic characters with GQ. "He was full of life, and he reacted the way I probably would have reacted if I was given superpowers."

Not only was Evans excited to portray a superhero he could relate to, but he also came to a game-changing realization on set. "It was the first time doing those big action-y stunts," the actor said. "You show up on a set that's two blocks long and [has] these giant cables and explosions and green screens, and it's the stuff you see in the 'making of's on other films, and it's like, 'Wow. I make movies. This is great.'"