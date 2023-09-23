Chris Evans Loved Fox's Fantastic Four - The Reason Why Is Adorable
When people think of Chris Evans, the first thing that probably comes to mind is Captain America. After years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is undeniably most recognized for his time as Steve Rogers — which is why it's surprising how much he treasures his time as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, though it's for a very heartwarming reason.
The Fantastic Four's run on the big screen in the mid- to late 2000s didn't fare well, with the first attempt poorly received by fans and critics despite earning enough for a sequel. But even though the 2005 feature is considered one of Evans' 10 worst movies, the actor's experience on the project was quite the opposite. "I was ecstatic, and it was a fun role to play," Evans said during a breakdown of his most iconic characters with GQ. "He was full of life, and he reacted the way I probably would have reacted if I was given superpowers."
Not only was Evans excited to portray a superhero he could relate to, but he also came to a game-changing realization on set. "It was the first time doing those big action-y stunts," the actor said. "You show up on a set that's two blocks long and [has] these giant cables and explosions and green screens, and it's the stuff you see in the 'making of's on other films, and it's like, 'Wow. I make movies. This is great.'"
Evans has more interest in revisiting Johnny Storm than Captain America
Ever since Chris Evans said goodbye to Steve Rogers after "Avengers: Endgame," there has been talk regarding a possible reappearance of the character. However, the actor has responded to the rumors he's returning as Captain America, and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has addressed rumors about Evans returning to the MCU as well, with both denying them. On the other hand, Evans radiated excitement when discussing the prospect of rekindling the Human Torch's flames on MTV News.
Though he confirmed he had yet to be approached to play Johnny Storm again, Evans said he loves the character and thinks it would be great to give it another shot, even more so than Cap. "I would love it," he told host Josh Horowitz. "That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. Cap is so precious to me, and I almost don't want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was, but Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I love that role, and who knows?"
Marvel fans have conflicting views about Evans as the Human Torch
It's evident that Chris Evans is intrigued by the idea of suiting up as Johnny Storm once again, but Marvel fans have a much different take on his potential return to the Fantastic Four. For one thing, it seems people are divided when it comes to the actor's portrayal of the character in 2005's "Fantastic Four" and its 2007 sequel, "4: Rise of the Silver Surfer," in the first place. Some, such as u/Legal_Transmigrant, revere Evans' performance, whereas others, like u/Brouje, believe the films' poor quality makes his turn less enjoyable.
While there are those who want to see him reprise the role, like u/Cross2Live, who pleaded with the House of Mouse, posting, "Dear Disney, please cast Chris Evans as [the h]uman [t]orch for the new F4 movie and act like nothing happened. Would be the best long[-]running joke in MCU history," some are less enthusiastic about Evans rejoining the Fantastic Four, such as u/mmcjawa, who wrote, "If Chris Evans were to return to the MCU, I wouldn't want to blow it on Johnny. Storm."
While the debate over the actor's legacy as Johnny Storm and possible revitalization of the character rages on, it will be interesting to see if Evans ever revisits his former Fantastic Four persona and if so, whether or not fans warm up to the idea.