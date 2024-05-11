Deadpool's Entire Movie Timeline Explained

Deadpool hasn't had the easiest go of it regarding feature film adaptations. It took years for any version of the Merc with a Mouth to make it into live-action, and when he did, he wasn't called Deadpool, he couldn't speak, and he was nothing like the character from the comics. Fortunately, Ryan Reynolds loves the character so much that he and many others fought to make the first "Deadpool" film in 2016.

"Deadpool" introduced a comic-accurate portrayal of the character and was an astounding success. A sequel came out in 2018, and while the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox could have ended it there, the merger has produced "Deadpool and Wolverine" in 2024. Despite being a Disney production, Deadpool is back to his old tricks in the third film, even proclaiming himself the "Marvel Jesus."

While Deadpool's admittedly controversial story continues in live-action, his history is a bit muddled. Thanks to time travel and the fact that there have been two Deadpools in various franchises, it's a bit complicated to follow Deadpool's entire timeline. If you're looking for a refresher, this article highlights the significant events in Deadpool's movie experiences, covering everything from his wretched beginning with Fox to his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.