Why Deadpool And Wolverine Will Make Or Break The MCU
Judging by its Super Bowl trailer, "Deadpool & Wolverine" sure does have the world's attention. It's hardly a surprise. Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking hero was less lightning in a bottle and more millions of dollars in a swear jar, which might be precisely what the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs right now. He's set to tear his way through the box office, changing the franchise for the better. Or will he? When it comes to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, however long he might be in the MCU, it feels like his character wandering around in a world fans always hoped to see him in won't cause issues. A shot of his claws and a dry one-liner that ends in him calling someone "Bub," and we're golden. In the case of the MCU versus Wilson, though, that's a wildcard that could go either way.
Historically, Deadpool has been a hero who doesn't always play well with others. While a funny read in the comics, the character might not transfer as well into the franchise he's set to be a part of. No matter how finely tuned Ryan Reynolds' alter-ego in red pants might be, throwing the self-aware, super-sharp attributes of Wade Wilson in alongside the likes of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), or even Thor (Chris Hemsworth), could be a match made in hell. With that in mind, here are our biggest hopes — and concerns — over how Deadpool could revive or ruin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Deadpool's R-rated ways could open up the MCU for the better
An absolute certainty with "Deadpool & Wolverine" is that aside from sprays of red mist entering the atmosphere, Ryan Reynolds will turn the air blue with the NSFW language he'll be throwing at anyone in earshot as the Merc with the Mouth. That's what comes with the "Deadpool" threequel being the first R-rated film to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and really testing the waters for the franchise's future. Marvel Studios has already made a conscious effort to give its audience a more brutal hero, with "Echo" earning a TV-MA rating and "Daredevil: Born Again" looking to follow suit. That being said, who's to say that former family-friendly heroes can't venture into more mature territory after Wade's big screen litmus test?
What's stopping Sam Wilson after "Captain America: Brave New World" getting the occasional tougher rating, putting him apart from Steve Rogers' captaincy or bumping up the "Thunderbolts" to an R-rating whenever they arrive? We don't even need to venture into super schlocky stories like when Deadpool or The Punisher killed the Marvel Universe, either. Instead, stories like Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' "Marvels," which follows an everyday Daily Bugle photographer covering and having conflicting views about super people walking among society, could be brought to life, proposing more adult topics in this ongoing universe.
Ultimately, it doesn't matter how many four-letter words Wade dishes out in his MCU debut. The mature themes and conversations that could come from the character's inclusion in the franchise might change it for the better.
Wade could break the MCU by way of the fourth wall
We've only seen a glimpse of Deadpool in that record-breaking trailer, and Wade Wilson has already looked straight down the lens and spoken to us, the viewers. Wilson's schtick of shattering the barrier between him and the audience will be crossing over to his MCU debut, but could it cause some issues whenever he finds himself stumbling into other superhero stories where he's not the lead? No matter what format he appears in, having Wade talk to the audience is Deadpool's thing. Considering this, having him support heroes headlining their own films, like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) or Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), could bend the roles in an entirely wrong way.
We don't want heroes who have spent so long in their world to be like The Priest from "Fleabag" and ask who Wade is talking to. It'd be great if, during or after "Deadpool & Wolverine," some clever rules are implemented that explain why Wade might not be talking to us when he teams up with other heroes in the MCU. Judging by the busy schedule that's lined up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the likes of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) or Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are going to be too busy in "Secret Wars" or an "Avengers" movie to ask why Wade is talking into thin air. Maybe in that case, he shouldn't do it at all.
Deadpool could make the final link to the X-Men universe
With "X-Men '97" on the horizon and "What If...?" Season 3 potentially featuring Storm, the mutants are on the march into the MCU before Deadpool even gets here. That being said, "Deadpool & Wolverine" won't just be a big entry for Wade, but the final nail in the coffin of 20th Century Studios' run of "X-Men" movies. This should clear up any confusion for more casual audiences of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those who aren't still keeping track, the last appearance from an "X-Men" character in the MCU was Beast in "The Marvels." The character sounded like Kelsey Grammer, but didn't look like the version he brought to life in his two previous appearances.
That is enough to send any everyday cinema-goer into a tailspin, and hopefully, Wade's work with the TVA could clear it up. Wiping away the past is easy, but spending the same story to lay a new floor plan for mutants making their way into the MCU could be a feat. So many game-changing stories of late have ended with showing a new territory our favorite comic book universe is heading, but no further. From Loki being at the center of all realities, to Shang-Chi's ten rings connecting to something outside Ta Lo, breadcrumbs have been dropped, but not much else. "Deadpool & Wolverine" could spend some time in whatever new world he finds himself in and allow all new mutants to follow.
Deadpool & Wolverine's cameo-heavy movie could continue a trend Marvel doesn't need
It's no secret that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is taking pages from the playbook of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," including nostalgic cameos. The trailer already teased that besides Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, the movie is bringing back a key X-Men villain, Pyro (Aaron Stamford), after 18 years. He might not be the only one either, as behind-the-scenes updates suggest the return of Fox's X-Men, Storm (Halle Berry) and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen). As great as that might be to see, though, it hints at a tactic that Marvel may want to consider using more sparingly for their next big films.
There was a time when MCU movies weren't depending on legacy heroes making a comeback, but on freshly established ones that were already in their world, fighting and forming alliances with others. We should only hope, then, that between this and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (in which Tobey Maguire is rumored to return as Spider-Man alongside Wolverine and Deadpool), Marvel Studios veers away from the cheap trick of clinging to nostalgia and gets back to what made them so great. Inevitable box office success aside, the MCU needs to be heading in a new direction and not pandering to the past. Here's hoping that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of the last movies that dares to do so.