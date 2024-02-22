Why Deadpool And Wolverine Will Make Or Break The MCU

Judging by its Super Bowl trailer, "Deadpool & Wolverine" sure does have the world's attention. It's hardly a surprise. Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking hero was less lightning in a bottle and more millions of dollars in a swear jar, which might be precisely what the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs right now. He's set to tear his way through the box office, changing the franchise for the better. Or will he? When it comes to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, however long he might be in the MCU, it feels like his character wandering around in a world fans always hoped to see him in won't cause issues. A shot of his claws and a dry one-liner that ends in him calling someone "Bub," and we're golden. In the case of the MCU versus Wilson, though, that's a wildcard that could go either way.

Historically, Deadpool has been a hero who doesn't always play well with others. While a funny read in the comics, the character might not transfer as well into the franchise he's set to be a part of. No matter how finely tuned Ryan Reynolds' alter-ego in red pants might be, throwing the self-aware, super-sharp attributes of Wade Wilson in alongside the likes of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), or even Thor (Chris Hemsworth), could be a match made in hell. With that in mind, here are our biggest hopes — and concerns — over how Deadpool could revive or ruin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.