Barbenheimer Brings Back Pre-Pandemic Box Office Glory — But There's Trouble To Come

The joint releases of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" brought in not only the biggest post-COVID box office weekend haul but the biggest since 2019. With a staggering collective cume of over $308 million since Friday, "Barbenheimer" is the fourth highest-grossing weekend for the domestic box office, coming behind the weekends of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame."

"Oppenheimer," the second World War II-era historical epic by Christopher Nolan, destroyed projections and raked in $80.5 million domestically. While impressive, it fell just $3 million short of breaking the top 10 R-rated domestic openings, ironically edged out by "Passion of the Christ" (Jim Caviezel's new film "Sound of Freedom" was handily knocked down to fourth place this week, despite Angel Studios attempting to claim otherwise).

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" posted a tremendous $155 million debut, the best opening ever for a female director and the best overall for 2023 so far. According to EntTelligence (a box office analytics company that began monitoring audience attendance in cinemas during the pandemic), "Barbie” also has the third-highest foot traffic of any film they've tracked since its founding, behind "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The success of "Barbenheimer" has some hailing a return to form for theaters, while others wonder if the double feature is a social-media-induced fluke. Either way, theaters are in for a rude awakening as the Hollywood shutdown affects late-2023 releases.