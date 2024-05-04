Why Deadpool & Wolverine Is Going To Blow You Away

Plenty of films in 2024 have either blown audiences away already, like "Dune: Part Two," or are likely to do so, like "Furiosa" or "Joker: Folie à Deux." But the one film that fans are the most excited about is "Deadpool and Wolverine," with Ryan Reynolds reprising his fan-favorite superhero role, last seen in 2018's "Deadpool 2," for the first time since Disney's billion-dollar acquisition of Fox in 2019.

The original "Deadpool" was released in 2016, after more than a decade of development hell. It busted down the doors for R-rated superhero films, many of which are now among the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. That includes 2017's "Logan," which at the time closed the book on Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart's stints as "X-Men" staples Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier respectively. Now Jackman reprises his iconic role in "Deadpool and Wolverine," joining Reynolds as their superheroes team up to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe from forces beyond space and time.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" is arriving at a precarious time for Marvel, following years of criticism toward the studio's output, behind-the-scenes turmoil, and overexposure in the film and television industry. For a number of reasons, this movie has the opportunity to reignite audiences' interest in the MCU — and in superhero movies as a whole.