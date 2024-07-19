We Rewatched Twister And It's Completely Different Now

Don't breathe ... don't look back ... because you might miss out on "Twisters," the summer blockbuster event that Looper's review called a "charming, admirable update on a classic." Coming nearly 30 years after the original "Twister" hit theaters in 1996, the Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell-led reboot-sequel has somehow managed to chase down all that excitement to deliver fans one more ride they'll never forget.

That said, if you're like us, 30 years is a bit long to go without a rewatch to refresh our memories of what happened in the first film. Featuring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as storm chasers (the former of whom almost didn't star in the film), "Twister" became one of the biggest hits of the '90s, raking in nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office. As you relive that experience while rewatching the film at home, you're sure to notice your perspective on certain moments has changed dramatically.

For our part, we can't help but see it in the context of all the wild behind-the-scenes stories that have come out since its release. From hepatitis vaccines and physical altercations to imaginative effects and real-life tornadoes, we've funneled all this info into one article so you can go into your own "Twister" rewatch with clear skies ahead.