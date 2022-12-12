Christopher Nolan And IMAX Made Film History With Oppenheimer's Black-And-White Footage

Christopher Nolan has been making his mark in the realm of cinema for over two decades. The revolutionary filmmaker behind such beloved pictures as "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," Nolan is known for taking big swings with his movies, even if they don't always necessarily work out.

Still, Nolan may be making his biggest film yet with "Oppenheimer." Based on the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who created the atomic bomb and changed the trajectory of technology and warfare as the world knows it forever, the biographical picture is sure to impress with its estimated $100 million budget and a stacked cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon, among others (via IMDb).

However, it seems those aren't the only reasons to be excited about "Oppenheimer," as Nolan has detailed some of the behind-the-scenes details that went into the making of the film. Never one to rest on his laurels, it would seem that the auteur is making cinematic history yet again with his latest film.