Twisters Review: A Charming, Admirable Update On A Classic

Back in 2020, it was reported in Variety that "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was being eyed to remake "Twister." Though that project didn't come to fruition as intended, he retains a "story by" credit here for "Twisters." Unlike Kosinski's "Maverick," this new film isn't a reboot or a continuation of the original, but something much more effective. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith, working from Kosinski's story, and director Lee Isaac Chung seek to capture everything that made the first film work, while at times inverting its narrative as a rhyming companion piece.

"Twister" followed a wild storm chaser domesticated into a straight-laced meteorologist returning to his roots and reconnecting with the love of his love while competing with stuffy, corporate-backed rivals. Here, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is playing for the other team, a slick and hi-tech outfit with dubious financial motives, brought back to the game by her former colleague Javi (Anthony Ramos), the only other surviving member of the crew she ran with half a decade ago. Kate had a dream about using science to neutralize tornados from within, and a miscalculation about her plan's implementation led to her lover and all their friends dying. Now Javi wants to use military-grade radars to map these weather events but needs Kate's instinctual gifts for weather prediction to make it happen. But since they're the staid, corporatized outfit, they run afoul of Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a storm chaser with a YouTube channel and a ragtag groups of compadres who more closely resemble Helen Hunt's crew from the original. By changing up those core dynamics, the film wrings a different kind of drama from the conflicts surrounding the storms themselves.

That inversion also works against the film. "Twister" had two great leads in Bill Paxton and Hunt, but its supporting cast featured a murderer's row of character actors, including "Succession" standout Alan Ruck, "Tar" director Todd Field, and the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman. Every background player felt fully realized and memorable, no doubt bolstered by the fact that Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin's script was punched up by an equally diverse array of gifted script doctors, like Joss Whedon and Steve Zaillian. Some unlikely background players like TV on The Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe and "Love Lies Bleeding" star Katy O'Brian provide necessary texture to "Twisters" to be sure, but the roster depth is just not there. Even new Superman actor David Corenswet is saddled with a pale imitation of Cary Elwes' prickly antagonist role from the original. But that's because all the focus is reserved for its leads, which is both a gift and a curse.

Here, Powell leverages his megawatt charisma to hoist the entire picture on his broad shoulders, a true movie star who maximizes every minute of his screen time. But he doesn't even show for the first half hour. Until then, Edgar-Jones is solid but doesn't quite match his presence. Their slow-burn romance is charming but lacks the screwball back-and-forth of Paxton and Hunt that anchors the original. That's to say nothing of Ramos, who has a meaty enough part and a strong arc, but feels strangely isolated from the ensemble. But those storms, though, are amazing enough to make you look past all of that.