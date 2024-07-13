Why Helen Hunt Almost Didn't Star In Twister

"Twister" is one of those disaster movies you need to see before you die. After all, the storm-chasing thriller showcases tornadoes that make cows fly, so what's not to love? The Jan de Bont-directed film was also a financial success after raking in over $200 million at the global box office, and time has proven that it's one of the '90s movies that still holds up today. As such, everyone involved in its creation is probably proud to have been part of the project. However, bringing "Twister" to life wasn't always smooth sailing behind the scenes, as star Helen Hunt almost backed out of the project before filming began.

"I injured my knee right before we started," Hunt told Entertainment Weekly. "And so a week or two before, I remember sitting in Oklahoma with ice on my knee and calling my agent and going, 'Am I going to be able to pull this off?' So, for me, it was just like 'Run anyway' because I had no other choice."

Fortunately for Hunt, she was able to complete the movie in one piece. That said, the experience was quite physically taxing for the actor.