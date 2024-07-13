Why Helen Hunt Almost Didn't Star In Twister
"Twister" is one of those disaster movies you need to see before you die. After all, the storm-chasing thriller showcases tornadoes that make cows fly, so what's not to love? The Jan de Bont-directed film was also a financial success after raking in over $200 million at the global box office, and time has proven that it's one of the '90s movies that still holds up today. As such, everyone involved in its creation is probably proud to have been part of the project. However, bringing "Twister" to life wasn't always smooth sailing behind the scenes, as star Helen Hunt almost backed out of the project before filming began.
"I injured my knee right before we started," Hunt told Entertainment Weekly. "And so a week or two before, I remember sitting in Oklahoma with ice on my knee and calling my agent and going, 'Am I going to be able to pull this off?' So, for me, it was just like 'Run anyway' because I had no other choice."
Fortunately for Hunt, she was able to complete the movie in one piece. That said, the experience was quite physically taxing for the actor.
Twister was a demanding movie to film
"Twister" was released at a time when special effects were still a work in progress. This meant that the actors had to get physical, as they didn't have the luxury of using green screens to bring the action sequences to life. Understandably, this presented some tough challenges for Helen Hunt and her co-stars, but she's extremely proud of what they accomplished.
"Looking back, it's all for the best that there wasn't the technology to do it all on your laptop. Instead, they just pummeled the s**t out of us, and it looks amazing," Hunt recalled in the aforementioned interview. She also noted that modern acting often entails performers staring at dots and tape, with the action sequences being inserted through digital wizardry later on. However, that wasn't possible back in the day, so "Twister" is rooted in reality to some degree. "A lot of what we reacted to] was really happening. And while it made it messier, it made it easier to act," she added.
It's safe to say that the hard work paid off, as "Twister" is one of the many hits on Hunt's resume. Furthermore, the fact she completed the movie after recovering from an injury makes her performance all the more impressive.
To learn more interesting tidbits about the hit disaster movie, check out the untold truth of "Twister."