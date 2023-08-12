Why The 1998 Godzilla Movie Bombed At The Box Office

Remarkably, the "Godzilla" movie franchise had already been around for 44 years and had 22 movies under its belt before the first American-made installment was released. Simply titled "Godzilla" and released in 1998 — we'll refer to it as "Godzilla '98" from here on out — Hollywood took a huge swing on this reboot of the beloved Japanese franchise. With a hefty reported production budget of $130 million, there were definitely high hopes that "Godzilla '98" would be the start of something big in the States.

Technically, "Godzilla '98" earned its production budget back, finishing with a worldwide tally of $379 million. But its domestic earnings were a mere $136 million, and it fell short of every single financial milestone that Sony — parent company of TriStar, which distributed the film — had expected of it. In addition, the aforementioned $130 million budget doesn't take into account the massive amount of cash spent to market the film.

By all the measures that mattered, "Godzilla '98" was a failure, and plans to turn it into a trilogy were immediately scrapped. To add further insult to injury, Toho — the Japanese production company that owns the franchise — began retroactively referring to both the movie and the titular creature as "Zilla" in its home territory in order to make it explicitly known that it should not be considered an official "Godzilla" movie, nor the creature a true Godzilla. Here's why "Godzilla '98" bombed at the box office.