How To Watch 1996's Twister At Home Ahead Of Twisters

The 1990s were a golden era for disaster movies, with the likes of "Outbreak," "Daylight," and "Dante's Peak" capturing the zeitgeist. Of course, a list of disaster movies you have to see before you die wouldn't be complete without 1996's "Twister." This perennial favorite stars the likes of Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Cary Elwes as storm chasers getting caught up in a severe string of tornadoes. Given the film's enduring popularity, it was only a matter of time before the franchise came roaring back to life, with "Twisters" arriving later this summer.

Those wanting to catch up with the original "Twister" before seeing "Twisters" — which Glen Powell has stated is neither a reboot nor continuation – are in luck. As of July 1, "Twister" is available to stream on Max. If you already have a subscription, you can check it out at your leisure or sign up for a plan starting at $9.99 per month (with ads). Otherwise, people can buy or rent "Twister" on various platforms, like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

"Twister" was the second highest-grossing film of 1996, only losing out to "Independence Day." Something about that year made people want to witness high-octane carnage, so it remains to be seen if "Twisters" can match those heights or become one of the biggest box office bombs of 2024.