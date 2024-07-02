How To Watch 1996's Twister At Home Ahead Of Twisters
The 1990s were a golden era for disaster movies, with the likes of "Outbreak," "Daylight," and "Dante's Peak" capturing the zeitgeist. Of course, a list of disaster movies you have to see before you die wouldn't be complete without 1996's "Twister." This perennial favorite stars the likes of Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Cary Elwes as storm chasers getting caught up in a severe string of tornadoes. Given the film's enduring popularity, it was only a matter of time before the franchise came roaring back to life, with "Twisters" arriving later this summer.
Those wanting to catch up with the original "Twister" before seeing "Twisters" — which Glen Powell has stated is neither a reboot nor continuation – are in luck. As of July 1, "Twister" is available to stream on Max. If you already have a subscription, you can check it out at your leisure or sign up for a plan starting at $9.99 per month (with ads). Otherwise, people can buy or rent "Twister" on various platforms, like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
"Twister" was the second highest-grossing film of 1996, only losing out to "Independence Day." Something about that year made people want to witness high-octane carnage, so it remains to be seen if "Twisters" can match those heights or become one of the biggest box office bombs of 2024.
Twister gets a 4K Blu-ray release on July 9
It's nice that "Twister" is readily available on Max, but it's important to remember the film's legacy in terms of home media. The film was among the first titles to be made commercially available on DVD within the United States. It helped usher in an entirely new way of watching movies, with people able to witness a tornado's destructive force at home in a video format superior to VHS.
If you want to always have "Twister" available in case it ever leaves Max, you're in luck. "Twister" will be available on 4K Blu-ray starting on July 9, accompanied by all kinds of cool behind-the-scenes videos that won't be accessible via streaming. In addition to a commentary track from director Jan de Bont, there will also be a brand-new featurette called "The Legacy of Twister: Taken by the Wind," with de Bont providing additional details regarding the influential film. And if you really need an extra incentive to buy the Blu-ray, it will include the music video for the song "Humans Being" from Van Halen, simply because it was a prerequisite for every '90s movie to have a dope song accompany it.
Whether you want to buy the Blu-ray or are fine watching "Twister" on Max, there are plenty of ways to get pumped before "Twisters" blows its way into theaters on July 19. And no matter how you watch "Twister," make sure to pour one out for its late, great stars Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman.