The Last True Movie Stars That Still Dominate The Box Office

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, it's fair to say that Hollywood's film profits have been nothing short of a dumpster fire. In 2019, the domestic box office wrapped up with a decent $11.36 billion haul, but in 2020, it dropped by over 80% thanks to the shuttering of theaters. While multiplexes are now fully operational and there have been a string of high-profile blockbusters that brought audiences back to the cinemas, things aren't as good as they used to be. Though significant blame can be shifted towards studios for focusing on streaming, one thing appears to be certain: the idea of a movie star as we knew it is dead.

It used to be that audiences would attach themselves to an actor and go see every film they released, turning that pic into an event. Today, one could argue that there aren't any actors who can be counted on as major box office draws. Rather, IP (intellectual property) is king, with audiences more interested in sequels than watching their favorite stars take on original, daring stories. Consider the biggest box office hits of 2023; nearly all of them were franchise fare that capitalized on previously existing IP. Anthony Mackie, one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe headliners, said precisely this at a public event, arguing that nobody shows up in droves to see him, but rather his character, the Falcon.

In 2024, a narrative seems to have emerged that agrees with Mackie: there are no stars big enough to pull in an audience. That's not entirely true, however, as recent box office hits show that there are some movie stars who continue to dominate at the box office.