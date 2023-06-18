The Biggest Box Office Hits Of 2023 So Far

Even though we're only halfway through 2023, there's already been a ton of box office big hitters that have brought audiences to theaters in their droves. With a stacked lineup of franchises releasing nearly every week and a strong slate of original movies, it is no surprise that many records and milestones have already been achieved this year. Currently setting the benchmark is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," signifying a new — and highly profitable — era for video game movies.

At the other end of the scale, horror continues to be a thriving genre with some fresh originals and returning franchises achieving some impressive financial feats. The usually consistent superhero genre hasn't perhaps been as reliable as in previous years, but with some notable successes — and many still to be released — it remains a relatively safe bet for a box office win.

With many potential high-grossing movies still to come in 2023, the incredible box office milestones of 2023 are far from complete. For now, let's look at some of the biggest box office hits of the year so far that the upcoming releases will need to beat.