We All Owe Tom Cruise A Thanks For Saving The Theater Industry

In this movie, Tom Cruise saves the world. In that movie, Tom Cruise saves the country. In the movie he manages to squeeze in-between, Tom Cruise is trying to keep a low profile, but still manages to save something. Man can't help himself. He's Tom Cruise.

You know how Cruise's movies go at this point. He goes by many names, but ultimately, the vast majority of his recent movies focus on a Tom Cruise-looking guy who ends conflicts, does some wild stuff, and makes the bad guys pay. He's played enough vampires, offbeat movie producers and Oscar bait characters by now that we know he can act. Really, it's fine that he's all-in on being the ultimate action hero. The real-life Cruise shares this penchant for helping people out, too. The untold truth of Tom Cruise is full of things he's done for others, from helping virtual strangers in extreme crisis situations to bombarding acquaintances with delicious cake.

And if you ask a certain industry bigwig, Cruise's real-life penchant for saving things has leveled up: In industry event footage that's surfaced on the @marisatomay Twitter account, some guy called Steven Spielberg gave Cruise a pep talk for the ages, courtesy of the considerable box office accolades of "Top Gun: Maverick."

"You saved Hollywood's a**, and you might have saved theatrical distribution," Spielberg gushed at Cruise. "Seriously, 'Maverick' might have saved the entire theatrical industry."

That's some mighty tall praise, but it's coming from a guy who definitely knows about the magic of making movies. So, why is "Maverick" the object of Spielberg's affection, instead of, say, the also very successful "Avatar: The Way of Water?" Let's take a look at what's what, and why we all might just owe Cruise thanks for saving the movie theater industry.