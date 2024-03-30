The Equalizer 1985 TV Series Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today

Want to watch the original "The Equalizer" series from 1985? You're (mostly) out of luck. Today, "The Equalizer" is a bonafide action franchise that's a staple in multiplexes and on television screens. Take a trip back to the '80s and you'll realize that time is a flat circle. In 1985, CBS debuted the original series, starring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a disillusioned operative who becomes a vigilante to fight for the common man. While it wasn't the biggest rating juggernaut, "The Equalizer" was a well-received work of action television. Very much a product of its time, there are several "Equalizer" actors you may not know that have passed away. Unfortunately, fans hoping to see the franchise's original offerings can't watch the series in the digital age.

"The Equalizer" 1985 isn't available to watch in its entirety on any streaming services. A small number of episodes from Seasons 2 and 3 are available to watch on NBC. The series isn't available for digital rent or purchase either, meaning interested viewers will have to purchase physical copies. Amazon and Walmart, alongside other retailers, are selling every season of the OG "Equalizer." With 4 seasons and 88 episodes, prospective purchasers will be getting tons of bang for their buck, as each episode of "The Equalizer" is around 45 minutes.

While it's difficult to watch 1985's "The Equalizer," audiences won't have any issues watching contemporary takes on the beloved franchise.