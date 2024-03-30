The Equalizer 1985 TV Series Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today
Want to watch the original "The Equalizer" series from 1985? You're (mostly) out of luck. Today, "The Equalizer" is a bonafide action franchise that's a staple in multiplexes and on television screens. Take a trip back to the '80s and you'll realize that time is a flat circle. In 1985, CBS debuted the original series, starring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a disillusioned operative who becomes a vigilante to fight for the common man. While it wasn't the biggest rating juggernaut, "The Equalizer" was a well-received work of action television. Very much a product of its time, there are several "Equalizer" actors you may not know that have passed away. Unfortunately, fans hoping to see the franchise's original offerings can't watch the series in the digital age.
"The Equalizer" 1985 isn't available to watch in its entirety on any streaming services. A small number of episodes from Seasons 2 and 3 are available to watch on NBC. The series isn't available for digital rent or purchase either, meaning interested viewers will have to purchase physical copies. Amazon and Walmart, alongside other retailers, are selling every season of the OG "Equalizer." With 4 seasons and 88 episodes, prospective purchasers will be getting tons of bang for their buck, as each episode of "The Equalizer" is around 45 minutes.
While it's difficult to watch 1985's "The Equalizer," audiences won't have any issues watching contemporary takes on the beloved franchise.
How to stream the rest of The Equalizer franchise
In 2014, decades after the original "Equalizer" wrapped up, director Antoine Fuqua teamed up with Denzel Washington to reboot the franchise for contemporary audiences. A lean, mean R-rated action thriller, "The Equalizer" emerged as a box office juggernaut, grossing over $190 million worldwide. Washington and Fuqua followed up their vigilante action flick with two sequels, including the 2023's "The Equalizer 3," which critics called a solid "dad" movie.
2014's "The Equalizer" is streaming on FuboTV and Peacock stateside. The 2018 follow-up is only available to stream with a Starz subscription. The franchise's third entry is streaming on Netflix. All three Equalizer films starring Washington are available for rent or purchase on your favorite digital storefronts like Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.
After the success of the theatrical films, CBS decided to give the property another go on the small screen, bringing Queen Latifah in as Robyn McCall. Debuting in 2021 and simply titled "The Equalizer," the series is more in line with the procedural nature of the 1985 classic and trims down the violence that Washington and Fuqua cooked up. The reboot has proven popular, with Season 4 debuting with around 6.45 million viewers. All four seasons of the show are streaming on Paramount+. New episodes continue to hit the streaming service after they debut on CBS.
