Top Gun 3 In The Works With Tom Cruise & More Returning Stars
Tom Cruise might have business plans with Warner Bros. after signing a massive film deal, but now it's been revealed that he might be heading back into the Danger Zone before he gets there.
According to Puck, Paramount wants to swing the "Top Gun" franchise around for another pass, with Cruise returning for a third film along with his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-stars, Miles Teller and Glen Powell.
It's a no-brainer move from the studio, given that "Top Gun: Maverick" earned $1.5 billion at the box office, making it the most successful film of Cruise's entire career and the second biggest in the studio's history. The Hollywood newsletter also reports that Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote "Top Gun: Maverick," is typing away at a new script, presumably while wearing aviator shades and listening to "Great Balls of Fire" on repeat. Puck's sources also reveal that Joseph Kosinski is down to return to the director's chair after helming the 2022 hit.
Miles Teller had talked with Tom Cruise about Top Gun 3
Whispers of a third "Top Gun" film appeared on the radar within days of the release of "Maverick." Tom Cruise's co-star, Miles Teller, even admitted to having brief chats with the iconic wingman following the film's release. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor stated, "I've been having some conversations with him [Cruise] about it. We'll see."
Since then, Cruise has been busy riding bikes off of cliffs and climbing out of biplanes for his final "Mission: Impossible" movie, and he might still have some work to do there before he feels the need for speed again.
Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, "Mission: Impossible 8" halted production and had its release date pushed back from June 2024 to May 23, 2025. What that might mean for scheduling a third "Top Gun" film is unclear, but with both these movies and whatever mystery projects Cruise is lining up with Warner Bros. Discovery all on the star's plate, there's obviously a lot of work in Cruise's immediate future.
Now, who's up for some beach volleyball?