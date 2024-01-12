Top Gun 3 In The Works With Tom Cruise & More Returning Stars

Tom Cruise might have business plans with Warner Bros. after signing a massive film deal, but now it's been revealed that he might be heading back into the Danger Zone before he gets there.

According to Puck, Paramount wants to swing the "Top Gun" franchise around for another pass, with Cruise returning for a third film along with his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-stars, Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

It's a no-brainer move from the studio, given that "Top Gun: Maverick" earned $1.5 billion at the box office, making it the most successful film of Cruise's entire career and the second biggest in the studio's history. The Hollywood newsletter also reports that Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote "Top Gun: Maverick," is typing away at a new script, presumably while wearing aviator shades and listening to "Great Balls of Fire" on repeat. Puck's sources also reveal that Joseph Kosinski is down to return to the director's chair after helming the 2022 hit.