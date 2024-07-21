Margot Robbie Was Never The Same After The Wolf Of Wall Street

Not every actor in Hollywood gets to say that their breakout role was in a Martin Scorsese film, but Margot Robbie is one of the few who does. The Australian actress has done a lot in the entertainment industry since "The Wolf of Wall Street" premiered in 2013, from her character-defining portrayal of Harley Quinn in the DC film universe, to 2023's smash hit "Barbie," which blew everyone away at the box office. However, Robbie's transformation from childhood to movie star wouldn't have been complete without her breakthrough performance.

The actress had already established an impressive career leading up to the Scorsese film, getting her big break on the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" when she was 18 years old. She later moved to America to star in the single-season ABC drama "Pan Am," and had a supporting role in the 2013 rom-com "About Time." It wasn't long before she caught the attention of Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio when she auditioned for the role of Naomi Lapaglia, the second wife (and ex-mistress) of DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Naomi is a fictionalized version of Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Macaluso, who met with Robbie during pre-production to advise her about playing the role. On her TikTok, Macaluso recounted telling Robbie, "That fear that you feel about that, about speaking your truth to powerful men, embody that, and you'll do a great job." Not only did Robbie follow Macaluso's advice, but her performance in the film changed her life forever.