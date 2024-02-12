Actors Who Fought Against Unnecessary Nude Scenes

Nudity has been a part of feature films for nearly as long as they've existed. Depending on a film's rating, a certain amount of nudity is allowed, and thanks to the advent of cable television, TV shows also depict nudity with varying levels of exposure.

While nudity isn't unusual, it's not always necessary to tell a story. Sometimes, nudity is thrown into a project for the sake of having it, which doesn't serve the audience or the actors well. Nudity for the sake of nudity has nothing to do with a story, and in many cases, actors asked to do nude scenes fight against their directors if the scene is too gratuitous or unnecessary. Many actors have been pressured into shooting nude scenes anyway, but thankfully in recent years, Hollywood actors and entertainment journalists have led a reevaluation of how sexual scenes are filmed on set. Intimacy coordinators began being introduced to film and TV sets in 2017, and actors have been more vocal about refusing to shoot nude scenes.

When actors refuse to film unnecessary nude scenes, it often makes headlines about as much as it would have had they filmed the scenes as written. Each of these actors spoke out against filming unnecessary nude scenes, and some might surprise you.