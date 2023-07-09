The Untold Truth Of The Barbie Movie

It's taken 14 years of studio changes, rewrites, and recastings to get Barbie to the big screen, beginning all the way back in 2009 when Mattel first teamed up with Universal Pictures and producer Laurence Mark. The project never got very far because, in 2014, Sony acquired the rights and hired Jenny Bicks to pen the screenplay. Production was expected to begin by the end of the year, but by 2015, multiple rewrites were still being made by the likes of Diablo Cody, Lindsey Beer, Bert V. Royal, and Hillary Winston. Cody reflects on why she was never able to nail down a solid draft. "When I was first hired for this, I don't think the culture had not embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet," she told GQ. "I didn't really have the freedom then to write something that was faithful to the iconography; they wanted a girl-boss feminist twist on Barbie, and I couldn't figure it out because that's not what Barbie is."

Actors Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were tied to the project at separate points. But by the time Sony's rights to the project expired in 2018, the project experienced another creative overhaul when moving to Warner Bros. Pictures. That's when Robbie entered the picture to produce under LuckyChap and got Gerwig and Baumbach on board to write a script. "Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted," Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing her producing strategy.