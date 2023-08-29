The Revealing Truth About Filming Nude Scenes

Filming nude scenes for a movie must be sexy, right? You'd think that slipping under the covers next to an attractive co-star would be almost as good as doing it for real. Yet this couldn't be further from the truth. Many actors insist that sex scenes are the most challenging or uncomfortable types of scenes to film, and actor John Turturro shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that they're less like making love and more like going to the dentist. And unless you're Bill Murray from "Little Shop of Horrors," there is nothing sexy about that.

Below we'll explore everything you always wanted to know about nudity in movies (but were afraid to ask), such as what specialized garments actors wear to prevent their uglies from bumping and what happens if an actor gets too excited. It turns out that a lot of careful planning must go into every single sequence that involves nudity. Even animated sex scenes are hard work!

Thanks to the accounts of countless actors who have bared it all about baring themselves, we can shed a little light on what happens behind-the-scenes every time a movie character strips down.