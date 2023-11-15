Napoleon Director Ridley Scott Blasts Fact-Checkers With 3 Words

When it comes to Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," history buffs and anachronism sticklers need not apply. Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the French leader in the forthcoming film, said about as much. "If you want to really understand Napoleon, then you should probably do your own studying and reading," the actor told Empire. "Because if you see this film, it's this experience told through Ridley's eyes."

Despite Phoenix's gentle warning, the "Napoleon" trailer has inspired historians to provide their own insight. Historian and TV presenter Dan Snow, co-author of "The Battle of Waterloo Experience," took to TikTok to strike down inaccuracies, like so many soldiers at Waterloo.

"I love historical epics, I love Ridley Scott, I'm going to be watching this movie," he begins. "[But] it ain't a documentary, we know that much!" He breaks down different sections of the trailer, including a scene in which Napoleon attends Marie Antoinette's beheading, her luxurious platinum hair cascading down her shoulders.

"Love this scene," Snow says. "Marie Antoinette didn't look like that. She famously had very cropped hair for the execution, and hey, Napoleon wasn't there. He was at the other end of France." Snow even takes issue with the poster, which asserts that "He came from nothing." Snow chimes in, "He did not come from nothing. His dad was, in fact, an aristocrat."

Scott, meanwhile, isn't too concerned with the laborious fact-checking of his film. In an interview with The New Yorker, he bluntly responded, "Get a life."