Gladiator 2: You Probably Missed This Recasting In The Trailer

The reveals-laden "Gladiator 2" trailer is loaded with stars from top to bottom. Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington topline the action-packed sequel, which will be all about the late Maxiumus' (Russell Crowe, who allegedly hated making the original "Gladiator") son, Lucius (Paul Mescal). The young boy has risen to manhood, but it appears that Emperor Geta (Joseph Quinn) bears just as much hatred for him as Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) did for his father and wants him to die violently in gladiatorial combat. Yet among all of those familiar faces, it appears one member of the cast has been stealthily replaced, likely due to the passage of time. Since the "Gladiator" films aren't based on a true story, anything can happen.

New flashbacks can be seen in the advertisement, and instead of Spencer Treat Clark playing a younger version of Lucius, we see Alfie Tempest in the role. Since over 20 years have passed since the film was released and Clark is now an adult, the replacement makes a lot of sense, but it's surprising the studio didn't dig up any alternate takes of Clark to weave into those flashback scenes. But it's not like the young actor's hurting for parts these days.