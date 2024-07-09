This Is House Of The Dragon's Best Fighter

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4 — "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

Throughout "Game of Thrones," audiences were introduced to a number of formidable warriors. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) might be a teenager when the show begins, but he becomes a formidable swordsman who takes down multiple undead members of the Night King's Army. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is one of the most legendary warriors with a sword in all of the Seven Kingdoms ... at least, before he loses his sword hand. Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) sticks out like a sore thumb as a female soldier, but she can face off against basically anyone in the series, and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) becomes a faceless assassin who's lethal even with her small sword that she once dubbed "Needle." So how do the fighters on the hit show's first spin-off and prequel, "House of the Dragon," measure up?

There are quite a few contenders, to be honest, but we're just going to look at four of them: Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), the late Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). They're all worthy of the title of the "best fighter on 'House of the Dragon,'" but only one can reign supreme ... so which one has the best advantage on the battlefield? Based on some descriptions from the source material — "Fire & Blood" by "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin — we think we've got an answer.