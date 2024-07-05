Matt Smith Improvised Violence In One House Of The Dragon Season 2 Scene

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 3 — "The Burning Mill"

Anyone who watches "House of the Dragon" knows that Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, is a real piece of work. A violence and impulsive prince of the royal, dragonriding family, Daemon — who is married to his own niece, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen — isn't having a particularly great time in the show's second season. After running afoul of his powerful wife, Daemon is told to go to the drafty, damp castle of Harrenhal and claim it in her name ... only to experience vivid hallucinations and terrors while he's there. According to an interview with episode director Geeta Patel in ScreenRant, one of Daemon's violent outbursts in the latest episode, "The Burning Mill," was his idea.

Matt and I talked about how he just came from being pushed away by the one person he let in," Patel said of Daemon and Rhaenyra's estrangement. "He's embarrassed; he's hurt. He told himself he would never let himself feel this again. As he's going through the hallways, it's not about, "What's going to come around the corner?" It's, 'I don't know where I am anymore on the map. I don't know who I am anymore. I hate myself. I hate my life' [...] Just all this madness that we've all been through." And then there's a guy down the hallway, and it's scripted that the guard sees him and then runs away. Matt did it, then he came up to me and goes, 'I just want to beat the hell out of that guy.'

Patel agreed, and the moment worked thanks to Smith's intensely emotional performance. "And it wasn't just, 'Beat the guy up.' It was, 'Feel everything you want to feel. Where you came from,'" Patel recalled. "He just kept going, and that's what made the cut in the end."