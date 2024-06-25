House Of The Dragon Fans Really Hate One Particular Character - Here's Why

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 2: "Rhaenyra the Cruel"

There are, to be fair, a lot of extremely odious characters to be found on "House of the Dragon." Before the season premiere of the show's sophomore season, Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, successfully has a young child beheaded in front of his mother. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) are always up to no good together as they scheme to win the battle between Alicent's faction of Team Green against Daemon and his wife-niece Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), who head up Team Black. Alicent's son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is, to be frank, very gross on several levels. With all of that said, it's Ser Criston Cole, played by Fabian Frankel, who's catching a lot of heat on social media for, well, being the worst.

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are positively freaking out about how much they hate Ser Criston. As user @mysaria_ put it alongside a GIF of a man jumping headfirst towards a television, "me trying to fight criston cole. if he has a million haters, then i am one of them. if he has ten haters, then i am one of them. if he has only one hater then that is me. if he has no haters, then that means i am no longer on earth." Unofficial "Game of Thrones" fan account @LordSnow included a photo of a young Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock) sneering with the caption, "Me every time I see Criston Cole on screen." @BK1889 was quite blunt: "I will be the leader of the Criston Cole hate club."