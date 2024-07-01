House Of The Dragon Season 2 Proves Aegon Is Worse Than Game Of Thrones' Joffrey

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

It's not unfair to say that, in a contest of "who's more awful" between King Aegon II Targaryen from "House of the Dragon" (played by Tom Glynn-Carney) and King Joffrey Baratheon from "Game of Thrones" (played by Jack Gleeson), everybody loses. Apparently, it's some kind of demented Westerosi tradition for power-hungry mothers and former queens like Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), respectively, to install their sons on the throne whether or not those sons have a solid claim to said throne, or, frankly, whether or not the sons in question are sane or normal in the slightest. So who's worse: Joffrey, or Aegon? Convincing arguments can be made for the former, to be sure, but as of Season 2 of "House of the Dragon," it actually seems like the "winner" in this godawful competition is Aegon.

Hear us out. Yes, Joffrey is absolutely intolerable, to the point that his now-infamous death in Season 4 of "Game of Thrones" is both brutal and an enormous relief when it happens ... but we'll return to Joffrey in just a moment. In a universe filled with horrific characters who commit absolute atrocities, Aegon is definitely up there, and he deserves the dubious honor of being declared "the absolute worst" in print. But first, let's examine Joffrey, who walked so that Aegon could run — how bad was he really?