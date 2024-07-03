House Of The Dragon Season 2: Does Daemon Targaryen Die In The Book?

Contains spoilers for "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is well underway, and so far, it seems like all of the show's major characters are still standing. Despite that, audiences know that the onscreen civil war between the Targaryens known as the Dance of the Dragons will claim a lot of lives as it progresses. So does that include the life of Daemon Targaryen, the royal consort played by "Doctor Who" and "Morbius" veteran Matt Smith?

Yes, it does — and it's a brutal sequence in George R.R. Martin's history of the Dance of the Dragons, "Fire & Blood." In the book, Daemon meets his nephew Aemond Targaryen (played onscreen by Ewan Mitchell) after years of the two dodging one another, and they viciously battle atop their respective dragons Caraxes and Vhagar. "And it was then, the tales tell us, that Prince Daemon Targaryen swung a leg over his saddle and leapt from one dragon to the other. In his hand was Dark Sister, the sword of Queen Visenya. As Aemond One-Eye looked up in terror, fumbling with the chains that bound him to his saddle, Daemon ripped off his nephew's helm and drove the sword down into his blind eye, so hard the point came out the back of the young prince's throat.

Okay, so that explains Aemond's death — but what of Daemon? According to Martin's book, the dragons both fall into the God's Eye lake near Harrenhal, and no man or dragon could have survived (though Caraxes does crawl out of the water and die on land). "That Prince Daemon died as well we cannot doubt," the story continues. "His remains were never found, but there are queer currents in that lake, and hungry fish as well."