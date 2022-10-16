House Of The Dragon Episode 9 Recap: The Game Is Afoot

Back in the original heyday of "Game of Thrones," the penultimate episode of each season meant something. Kicking off in the first season, where the ninth episode, "Baelor," saw the beheading — decade old spoiler alert! — of Sean Bean's supposed hero Ned Stark, the second to last episode of each season was typically reserved for something shocking, while the finale would put in the work to set up the following season. This pretty much continued throughout the reign of "Thrones," considering that major events like the Red Wedding and the Battle of the Bastards both took place during their respective season's ninth episodes... and now, House of the Dragon seems to be trying to follow in those footsteps.

Does it succeed, though? "The Green Council," the ninth and second-to-last episode of season 1, picks up right where "The Lord of the Tides" left off — King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is dead, and a new ruler must be chosen. After listening to her husband's drug-addled, confused mumblings before he took his final breath, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) firmly believes that her son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is the deceased monarch's choice for his heir, despite that he named his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy, who does not appear in the episode) years prior.

"The Green Council" certainly sets the Dance of the Dragons in motion by forming Alicent's faction very clearly, but it definitely lacks the bite of a "Rains of Castamere" or "Baelor." In that case, what does happen?