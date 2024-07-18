The Ending Of The Boys Season 4 Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 8

And so we reach the end of yet another shocking, bloody, and downright diabolical season of Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys," if nothing else proving yet again that there are a near-infinite amount of ways to ruin our favorite Marvel and DC superheroes for good (so much so that some fans see the emphasis on shock value as a growing problem).

More than that, Season 4 took every story thread the series has established since 2019 and ran with them in so many bizarre and unexpected ways that we're not sure even Web-Weaver could make any sense of it. That's not to say that "The Boys" is necessarily more illogical than it's ever been, but that — as the series clearly builds to what will likely be a chaotic, messy season-long ending in Season 5, which will be its last — the story has gotten so complicated that it may be difficult to track without a complete rewatch. But until enough time for that opens up in your summer viewing schedule, we're here to take you through all the major beats of "The Boys" Season 4, explaining how they came to be while exploring what they could mean for the series going forward.