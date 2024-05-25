How Does The Boys Comic End?

The adventures of Billy Butcher and his titular superteam will soon continue on the small screen when the much-anticipated Season 4 of "The Boys" arrives on Amazon's Prime Video. Having already earned a renewal for Season 5, there doesn't appear to be an endpoint in mind for the series. However, in the original comic book run of the same name, which had 72 issues published between 2006 and 2012 (plus various spin-off miniseries), there are definitive ends for Butcher, Homelander, and other fan-favorite characters that the show may look to for inspiration.

Technically, "The Boys" (created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson) has two endings. The original occurs in "The Boys" #72, which concludes with Hughie and Starlight getting a much deserved happy ending together after surviving the chaos of their respective teams. Vought-American, on the other hand, struggles to figure out what's next following the bloody demise of The Seven and having been exposed for creating Black Noir. Meanwhile, "The Boys: Dear Becky," an eight-issue spinoff following Hughie after his time with Butcher's crew is long over, ends with him and Starlight getting married.

While both conclusions might seem shockingly happy for such a dark story, everything leading to the end is uber-violent and extremely deadly for the majority of the main antiheroes and villains.