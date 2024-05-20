The Boys Season 4 Has Many Fans Worried About One Big Problem

In an interview with Collider, Jack Quaid, whose character Hughie has been the show's moral compass, had a lot of praise for what's on the way. "This is my favourite season that we've ever done. The writers have topped themselves. There are those moments that are big and explosive and gross and insane, and there's stuff that tops even the craziest stuff that we did last season, if you can believe that." It's a statement that lines up with fans' predictions for the new season, but thankfully, the actor had some reassuring follow-up details. "And then, every character is so much more well-drawn, and the material they're writing for everybody is just unbelievable. Personally, this is some of my favourite Hughie material that I've ever worked with."

It's encouraging that there's a balance in play to keep "The Boys" on a steady path with its story. Following the events of last season, there's an extra layer of darkness that's been cast over not only Homelander's hubris, but Billy running out of options to fight back. Quaid added, "There are certain moments in this season that, when I initially read them in the script, I gasped out loud, which is very hard to get me to do, after four seasons." We'll see if it takes our breath away when the "The Boys" returns on June 13.

