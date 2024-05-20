The Boys Season 4 Has Many Fans Worried About One Big Problem
In between kitchen calamities on a new season of "The Bear" and Star Wars visiting old history on "The Acolyte," there are plenty of TV shows that will blow everyone away in 2024. Among them is "The Boys" Season 4, and while the hype might be as high as it's always been, there is some apprehension from fans. The antics of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) have been a big draw, but with the show heading into its fourth chapter, Reddit users worry the blood-splattering and superhero-smashing hijinks will take the spotlight from the story.
Sharing their views on the future of "The Boys," u/TransitionOne3205 asked, "Anyone else think this show is focusing too much on shock value rather than the story? I think 'Invincible' is a great example of gore done right. They use it when necessary and it moves the plot forward, [it's] not there just to be there." They weren't alone on this, as u/shae117 said, "10000000% from after [S]eason 1. The "previously on" recaps of [Season 2] and [Season 3] were just gore highlights with 0 story reminder lmao." Currently, the only thing to go off of is the trailer for "The Boys" Season 4, with Easter eggs and small details teasing the costume-wrapped carnage inevitably set to unfold. It feels like a fair assessment to make, but comments from star Jack Quaid hint that we should still be excited about what's in store.
Season 4 of The Boys is Jack Quaid's favorite
In an interview with Collider, Jack Quaid, whose character Hughie has been the show's moral compass, had a lot of praise for what's on the way. "This is my favourite season that we've ever done. The writers have topped themselves. There are those moments that are big and explosive and gross and insane, and there's stuff that tops even the craziest stuff that we did last season, if you can believe that." It's a statement that lines up with fans' predictions for the new season, but thankfully, the actor had some reassuring follow-up details. "And then, every character is so much more well-drawn, and the material they're writing for everybody is just unbelievable. Personally, this is some of my favourite Hughie material that I've ever worked with."
It's encouraging that there's a balance in play to keep "The Boys" on a steady path with its story. Following the events of last season, there's an extra layer of darkness that's been cast over not only Homelander's hubris, but Billy running out of options to fight back. Quaid added, "There are certain moments in this season that, when I initially read them in the script, I gasped out loud, which is very hard to get me to do, after four seasons." We'll see if it takes our breath away when the "The Boys" returns on June 13.
Head here and see why we think "The Boys" Season 4 is going to blow you away.