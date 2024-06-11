The Boys Season 4 Reactions Prove That Big Season 5 Announcement Is The Right Move

After years of being Amazon Prime Video's crown jewel, "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that the superhero series will wrap up with Season 5. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kripke revealed that ending the series with a fifth season was always his plan. The fan response to the decision has been mixed, with many pleased that the show is wrapping up in a timely manner, while others are disappointed that Homelander (Antony Starr) and the gang won't be terrifying us anymore.

The announcement comes at an interesting time, as the first reviews for "The Boys" Season 4 debuted today, and they're mostly mixed-to-positive. As of this writing, the upcoming season has a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. While that's a solid number, it's also the lowest score a season of the show has received. Compared to the Season 3 rating of 98%, that's a staggering drop. With the series seemingly entering its slump era, it's great that "The Boys" is ready to enter its final chapter, as opposed to seemingly running endlessly like Kripke's "Supernatural," which aired for 15 seasons.

Looper critic Matthew Jackson gave Season 4 of "The Boys" an 8/10, which is on par with most critics. Empire's Amon Warmann found Season 4 to be great but wondered what the endgame was for the beloved series. "There is a question of how long 'The Boys' can keep its main players on the board without things becoming tiresome or worse, unfeasible. But for now, with storytelling this balanced and considered, it's a pleasure to watch it all play out," Warmann wrote.