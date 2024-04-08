Jared Padalecki Has One Condition To Appear On The Boys - And It's Hilarious

"Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke has gone on to helm Prime Video's "The Boys." "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is a prominent part of the superhero show's universe. Knowing these things, it's only natural for fans to turn their eagerly awaiting gaze to the remaining major "Supernatural" player, Jared Padalecki. To his credit, Padalecki is fully aware that the pressure of joining the cast of "The Boys" is on him, and in an interview with Collider, he revealed that he'd be willing to work with Kripke again ... but, precisely because he's familiar with Kripke, he has a very specific caveat about getting in shape first.

"Yeah, he has reached out to me," said Padalecki. "And my response to him 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to f***ing make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.'"

Kripke has been open about how he would love to see his other "Supernatural" star cameo in "The Boys." While Padalecki's demand for an eight-month fitness break before doing so is pretty hilarious, the good news for the showrunner and fans is that he was extremely open to the idea. "It would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of," he said.