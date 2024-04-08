Jared Padalecki Has One Condition To Appear On The Boys - And It's Hilarious
"Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke has gone on to helm Prime Video's "The Boys." "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is a prominent part of the superhero show's universe. Knowing these things, it's only natural for fans to turn their eagerly awaiting gaze to the remaining major "Supernatural" player, Jared Padalecki. To his credit, Padalecki is fully aware that the pressure of joining the cast of "The Boys" is on him, and in an interview with Collider, he revealed that he'd be willing to work with Kripke again ... but, precisely because he's familiar with Kripke, he has a very specific caveat about getting in shape first.
"Yeah, he has reached out to me," said Padalecki. "And my response to him 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to f***ing make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.'"
Kripke has been open about how he would love to see his other "Supernatural" star cameo in "The Boys." While Padalecki's demand for an eight-month fitness break before doing so is pretty hilarious, the good news for the showrunner and fans is that he was extremely open to the idea. "It would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of," he said.
The Boys is already a low-key Supernatural reunion
Of course, Eric Kripke and Jensen Ackles — and perhaps one day Jared Padalecki — are far from the only links between "Supernatural" and "The Boys." In fact, so many "Supernatural" actors turn up on "The Boys" that the superhero show almost counts as a stealthy reunion party. Speaking of stealth, Nathan Mitchell is a fun example of this casting approach. On "Supernatural," he plays a relatively obscure angel called Kelvin, while on "The Boys," he's the perpetually masked Black Noir.
Other connections between the shows are somewhat more visible for fans who know their lore. "The Boys" has snagged Jeffrey Dean Morgan — "Supernatural"'s John Winchester himself — for its Season 4. Christian Keyes plays A-Train's big brother, Nathan, on "The Boys" and the evil alternate-universe archangel Michael on "Supernatural." Lesley Nicol, who plays Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) mother, is also the evil witch Katja. Several other actors have also had smaller roles in both shows, including Alvina August, Kai Bradbury, Isaiah Adam, and Adrian Holmes.
Among all these connections, "Supernatural"'s Jim Beaver might just take the cake for the most shameless "The Boys" cameo. On "Supernatural," he plays demon hunter Bobby Singer, and in "The Boys," he's a secretary of defense called ... Robert Singer.