Young Sheldon Season 8: Will It Ever Happen?

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) has been telling tales about his East Texas childhood since "The Big Bang Theory," and "Young Sheldon" has been bringing many of those tales to life while connecting the dots to this beloved theoretical physicist's adulthood. The series had made revisiting "The Big Bang Theory" a completely new, rich, rewarding experience. Fans have learned the origins of the iconic knock, where "Bazinga" originates from, and that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has always had a favorite spot in the living room, no matter where he calls home. They've also witnessed the imminent yet sudden death of his father, George (Lance Barber). And in the final season, the young genius prepares to study at Caltech, a moment that concludes the series.

But its Season 7 conclusion is apparently not due to low viewership. Nielsen ratings, via Variety, show that "Young Sheldon" has been the No. 1 comedy for five consecutive seasons, with its reign beginning in the 2019-2020 television season. And the series went out with a big bang as well with Season 7, Episode 13, "Funeral" averaging 8.8 million viewers. The series finale, Season 7, Episode 14, "Memoir," aired right after Episode 13, besting the tear-jerking episode with 8.95 million viewers.

So why would such a successful show decide to call it quits? Especially when Sheldon is just starting his journey at Caltech. There is clearly plenty of story left to tell before "The Big Bang Theory" begins, and viewer interest seems to not be waning anytime soon. Here's what could be explored and why "The Big Bang Theory" universe is taking a break from "Young Sheldon."