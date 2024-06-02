We Rewatched Big Bang Theory And It's Completely Different After Young Sheldon

The end of "Young Sheldon" has finally come to pass, leaving us with a complete (and only slightly edited) story of one of the most well-known sitcom characters of the 21st century. For seven seasons, the younger version of Sheldon Cooper (originally played by Jim Parsons but portrayed here by Iain Armitage) colored in the corners of the "Big Bang Theory" universe. The prequel series brought back fond memories of the mothership show with each sly reference, all the while trying to patch the various plot holes created by the spin-off itself. Together, the two shows represent a herculean feat of modern television writing, and for that alone they deserve some praise.

But, the end of "Young Sheldon" left "The Big Bang Theory" fans with something other than nostalgia — a gap in their weekly viewing schedule. For the first time since "The Big Bang Theory" aired in 2007, there are no ongoing series within this world to watch. Fans now have a lot of time on their hands (at least until the Georgie and Mandy spin-off debuts), so rewatching the original series makes a lot of sense. That's exactly what we did, and — though it was well worth the walk down memory lane — we feel we should warn viewers of what lies ahead. Even though most of the laughs are still there, it's hard to see "The Big Bang Theory" in the same way after watching "Young Sheldon." Here's why.