Whatever Happened To Sheldon's Sister After The Big Bang Theory Finale?
Though "The Big Bang Theory" focuses predominantly on Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) current living situation and circle of friends, it does occasionally dedicate time to his past and his family. In doing so, the show has highlighted his siblings: his older brother, George Jr. (Jerry O'Connell), and his twin sister, Missy (Courtney Henggeler). Both only appear in a mere three "Big Bang Theory" episodes, but thanks to their prominence on the prequel series "Young Sheldon," which chronicles the Cooper siblings' younger years, fans have wanted to know more about their adult lives.
In the case of Missy, folks have been curious about what became of Missy following her final appearance during the "Big Bang Theory" wedding of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Thankfully, the "Young Sheldon" episode "A Pager, A Club, and A Cranky Bag of Crinkles" offers up some information in that regard. As Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Missy (Raegan Revord) share a scene together, Parsons' Sheldon shares via voice-over narration that after he won his Nobel Prize during the events of the "Big Bang Theory" finale, Missy has gone on to find happiness, start a family, and surround herself with friends.
While this isn't the most detailed description of Missy's post-"Big Bang Theory" life, it's nice to know that she's in a good spot. After all, she hasn't had the happiest or easiest life.
Missy doesn't have it very easy from Young Sheldon to The Big Bang Theory
Thanks to "Young Sheldon," we get to see in detail what Missy Cooper's upbringing was like, whereas "The Big Bang Theory" only provides brief, vague references to her childhood. She's certainly not as intelligent as Sheldon, but she does well enough in school. On top of that, she doesn't take any flak from anyone and is more than capable of standing her ground when need be. Sure, she gets into some mischief now and again, but overall, she seems to have all the tools necessary to live out a fulfilling adulthood.
To reach this adulthood, though, Missy has to get through some rough spots. First and foremost is the unexpected death of her father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), which is undoubtedly difficult on the entire family. Then, according to Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory, she struggles to graduate high school, taking a couple of years longer than most to do so. To top all of that off, she ultimately becomes a divorced mother of multiple children who has to resort to menial labor just to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads.
With all of this in mind, it's even more satisfying to know that Missy Cooper goes on to live a happy life after "The Big Bang Theory."