Whatever Happened To Sheldon's Sister After The Big Bang Theory Finale?

Though "The Big Bang Theory" focuses predominantly on Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) current living situation and circle of friends, it does occasionally dedicate time to his past and his family. In doing so, the show has highlighted his siblings: his older brother, George Jr. (Jerry O'Connell), and his twin sister, Missy (Courtney Henggeler). Both only appear in a mere three "Big Bang Theory" episodes, but thanks to their prominence on the prequel series "Young Sheldon," which chronicles the Cooper siblings' younger years, fans have wanted to know more about their adult lives.

In the case of Missy, folks have been curious about what became of Missy following her final appearance during the "Big Bang Theory" wedding of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Thankfully, the "Young Sheldon" episode "A Pager, A Club, and A Cranky Bag of Crinkles" offers up some information in that regard. As Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Missy (Raegan Revord) share a scene together, Parsons' Sheldon shares via voice-over narration that after he won his Nobel Prize during the events of the "Big Bang Theory" finale, Missy has gone on to find happiness, start a family, and surround herself with friends.

While this isn't the most detailed description of Missy's post-"Big Bang Theory" life, it's nice to know that she's in a good spot. After all, she hasn't had the happiest or easiest life.