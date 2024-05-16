Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Will Bring Back Two Key Young Sheldon Actors

Per TVLine, it looks like "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will take the franchise back to its roots from "The Big Bang Theory." Instead of being a single-camera comedy sans live studio viewers, it will be a multi-cam sitcom performed before a live audience.

Emily Osment, who has much experience in working before a gathering of ticketed viewers after co-starring in sitcoms like "Hannah Montana," "Pretty Smart" — the sitcom that had Netflix subscribers falling in love for a while – and "Young & Hungry," told TVLine about returning to working in front of a live audience as opposed to performing with just a crew and one's fellow actors on set. "It's just a completely different experience, just a completely different form of comedy," she said. "My favorite part of that is the live audience and feeling like you're doing a new play every week. There's something different about actually performing in front of people who are there to actually watch you perform."

Montana Jordan, meanwhile, has never tried this particular brand of acting before, and he admitted it's something he needs to acclimate himself to. Viewers will see how quickly he gets used to it when "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" takes over its predecessor's timeslot this fall.